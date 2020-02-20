Globeflex Capital L P Invests $271,000 in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Coastal Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

