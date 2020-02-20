Globeflex Capital L P Takes $258,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Silgan by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.