2,501 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock worth $3,714,375 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

