Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $295.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

