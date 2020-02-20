Globeflex Capital L P Sells 52,044 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,044 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $454.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,156 shares of company stock worth $377,968. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.