Globeflex Capital L P Invests $107,000 in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 206,771 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,818 shares of company stock valued at $368,037. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

