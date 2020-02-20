GAM Holding AG Sells 75,613 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,613 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Zynga were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,917,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 173,094 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at $420,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

