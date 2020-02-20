GAM Holding AG Has $153,000 Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after buying an additional 377,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951,270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 16,987.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 849,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

