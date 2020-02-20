GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

