GAM Holding AG Has $201,000 Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $172.98 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

