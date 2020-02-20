Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

