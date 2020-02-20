Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 283.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

NYSE MSI opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.