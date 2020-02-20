Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

