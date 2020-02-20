Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 459.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.