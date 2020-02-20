Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260 in the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

