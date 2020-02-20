Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

XPO stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

