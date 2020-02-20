Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $659,000 Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 164.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of AAXN opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 349.24, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

