Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

