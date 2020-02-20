Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

TECD stock opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

