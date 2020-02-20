Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,060 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

