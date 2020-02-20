Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.