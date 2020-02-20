Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

