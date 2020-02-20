Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

