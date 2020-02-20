Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.