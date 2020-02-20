Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

