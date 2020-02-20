Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NRIM. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

NRIM opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

