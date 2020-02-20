Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of OXFD opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

