Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

LITE stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,913. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

