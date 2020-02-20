BidaskClub Downgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Sell

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAR. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

