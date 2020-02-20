Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.