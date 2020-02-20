Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GAM Holding AG Sells 75,613 Shares of Zynga Inc
GAM Holding AG Sells 75,613 Shares of Zynga Inc
GAM Holding AG Has $153,000 Stock Position in First Bancorp
GAM Holding AG Has $153,000 Stock Position in First Bancorp
GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Kroger Co
GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Kroger Co
GAM Holding AG Has $201,000 Position in KLA Corporation
GAM Holding AG Has $201,000 Position in KLA Corporation
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Montreal
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Montreal
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report