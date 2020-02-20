Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
