BidaskClub Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.
Power Integrations stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,727 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
