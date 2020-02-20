BidaskClub Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,727 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

