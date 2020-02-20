Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.