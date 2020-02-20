Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.21. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.
