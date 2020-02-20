Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.21. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

