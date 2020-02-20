Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.