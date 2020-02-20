Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIV. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

