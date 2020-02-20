Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 565,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $7,067,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Donaldson by 470.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DCI opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

