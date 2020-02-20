Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $193.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $194.93.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,723.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,455. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

