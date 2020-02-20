Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

