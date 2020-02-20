Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $187.46 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

