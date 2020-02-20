Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.