Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryanair by 21.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryanair by 67.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its position in Ryanair by 34.0% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 944,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 239,952 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $90.83 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

