Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

