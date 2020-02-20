Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $10,910,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,759,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

