Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX opened at $20.71 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.