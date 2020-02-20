National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

