Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $106,350.00 in Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insperity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

