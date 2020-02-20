Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,960 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

