James L. Brat Sells 3,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,503,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

