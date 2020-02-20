Brian J. Doerger Sells 3,924 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

eBay stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

