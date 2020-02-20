NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in NetEase by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after buying an additional 471,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,275,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $356.78 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.35.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

