Harry A. Lawton III Buys 1,273 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TSCO opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.