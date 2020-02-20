Harry A. Lawton III Buys 1,273 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TSCO opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
